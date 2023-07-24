Iran, Azerbaijan agree to launch Astarachay bridge in 4 mos

In a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Sunday, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash emphasized the development of relations between the two countries.

The two sides also stressed speeding up the preparation of Khoda Afarin power plant to come on stream soon.

Referring to the recent meeting held in the Iranian border town of Astara, Mustafayev expressed his gratitude for regularly holding meetings at high levels and conveyed the message of the President of Azerbaijan regarding the importance and effectiveness of these meetings.

He also invited the Iranian road minister to visit Azerbaijan in order to develop relations between Tehran and Baku.

Having a length of 89 meters and a width of 30 meters, Astarachay Bridge aims to connect the international transit highways of the two countries (Baku-Rasht-Qazvin highways).

