2nd phase of Tehran-North Freeway inaugurated

With the opening of this 15.5 km section, the construction of which began in 2017 and was built with the efforts of the Mostazafan Foundation and with the cooperation of local contractors, the traffic from the section of a freeway will be directed from the end of the Azadegan Highway in District 22 of Tehran to Zanguleh Bridge in Mazandaran, through the freeway route.

The President was accompanied by Mehrdad Bazrpash, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Seyyed Parviz Fattah, the head of the Mostazafan Foundation.

Tehran-North Freeway shortens the route from Tehran to Chalus by 62 km.

Appreciating all those involved in the construction of the second section of the Tehran-North Freeway, the President considered the implementation of this project a symbol of the faith, self-belief, ability, and wisdom of the Iranian nation and stated, "If someone wants to see the determination, technological effort, architecture and skill and wisdom and ability of the Iranian nation, one of its symbols is the Tehran-North Freeway."

MNA/President.ir