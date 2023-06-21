Hamedan-Sanandaj Railway to be inaugurated in few months

The news was announced during a meeting between the Governor of Kordestan Province in the west of Iran and Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash.

According to the governor, the work on the project began in 2005.

The development of the Bashmaq Border crossing and the completion of part of the North-South Transit Corridor corridor that os located within the boundaries of Kordestan Province were also discussed.

Other topics discussed in the meeting included the completion and inauguration of the Saqqez Airport and the acceleration of the National Housing Movement.

Hamadan-Sanandaj Railway project is 151 kilometers long, with 7 stations including 3 traffic stations and 4 passenger stations in Qorve, Dehgolan and Sanandaj.

