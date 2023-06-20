  1. Economy
Iran min. stresses completing North-South corridor

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – In a phone call with Azerbaijan's deputy Prime Minister, the Iranian road minister stressed the development of economic relations between the two countries, especially the completion of the North-South corridor.

Mehrdad Bazrpash and Shahin Mustafayev held a phone conversation on Tuesday.

The Iranian minister considered the North-South corridor as strategic and emphasized the implementation of projects on the agenda of the joint commission.

He also expressed hope for the rapid improvement of political relations between the two countries.

Shahin Mustafayev, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the improvement of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasized the development of economic cooperation between the two countries. 

During the phone call, the two sides also discussed other areas of cooperation of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, including transportation, transit, water, energy, etc.

