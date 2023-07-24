  1. World
Jul 24, 2023, 1:35 PM

Syrian Army clashes with ISIL terrorist leaves casualties

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – News sources reported that intense clashes broke out between the Syrian army and the remnants of ISIL terrorists in northern and eastern Syria.

The ISIL terrorist group recently launched attacks against the bases of the Syrian army that resulted in the death and wounding of several Syrian forces.

A source announced that the Syrian army's attack came in response to ISIL terrorist group's aggression.

According to the source, the attack took place in the west of Deir al-Zor, as well as east of Raqqa.

The attacks of the Syrian army led to the death and wounding of a large number of terrorists, and some of them, who survived, fled deep into the desert.

