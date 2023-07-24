Syrian Army clashes with ISIL terrorist leaves casualties

The ISIL terrorist group recently launched attacks against the bases of the Syrian army that resulted in the death and wounding of several Syrian forces.

A source announced that the Syrian army's attack came in response to ISIL terrorist group's aggression.

According to the source, the attack took place in the west of Deir al-Zor, as well as east of Raqqa.

The attacks of the Syrian army led to the death and wounding of a large number of terrorists, and some of them, who survived, fled deep into the desert.

