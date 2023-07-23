Iran finish 2nd in St. Petersburg beach soccer tournament

In their last match against the hosts Russia, the Iranian national beach soccer team lost the game 4-3 to finish runner-up in the tournament.

The tournament, which was held between July 21-23, featured four teams of Iran, Russia UAE and Senegal.

Iran defeated the other participating teams of Senegal and UAE before the loss against the hosts Russia.

The Saint Petersburg tournament serves as a precursor to the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, in which Iran will also be participating. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE from February 15 to 25.

SKH/IRN85178664