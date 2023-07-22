Iran thrash UAE in Saint Petersburg beach soccer tournament

The Iranian national men's beach soccer team defeated UAE 10-0 in their second match in Saint Petersburg Tournament.

The tournament, which runs from July 21 to 23, features four teams of Iran, Russia UAE and Senegal.

In their opener of the tournament, the Iranian team beat the Senegalese team on Friday.

Iranian players will play the hosts Russia on Sunday.

The Saint Petersburg tournament serves as a precursor to the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, in which Iran will also be participating. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE from February 15 to 25.

KI/TSNM2929635