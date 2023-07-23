  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2023, 4:15 PM

Iraqi president stresses boosting cooperation with Iran

Iraqi president stresses boosting cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iranian envoy to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for boosting the cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Abdul Latif Rashid and Al-e Sadegh held talks in Baghdad presidential palace on Sunday morning during which the Iraqi president called for strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries to provide the interests of the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

He also emphasized the importance of improving the level of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq in dealing with climate change, water shortage, and drought.

The Iranian envoy, for his part, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to develop the stability and progress of the two neighboring countries.

MP/IRN85178331

News Code 203631

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News