Iran prioritizes strengthening ties with countries of region

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani says that strengthening ties with the countries of the region is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with the leader of the al-Fatah bloc in the Iraqi parliament Hadi al-Ameri on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been and is a supporter of Iraq and will stand by all its allies and friends, the senior Iranian diplomat said. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani assured that Iran's nuclear activities are completely peaceful.

Al-Ameri, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting Iraq in fighting against terrorism and hailed the efforts of martyr Soleimani in this regard.

Referring to the strong bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad, he added, "We will try to deepen these relations through diplomatic channels."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid. During the meeting, the Iraqi president said that Baghdad attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with Tehran in the fields of trade and energy. He also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraq and emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

