  1. Iran
Aug 28, 2023, 9:13 PM

Senior lawmaker:

Big terrorist team linked with Tel Aviv dismantled in Kerman

Big terrorist team linked with Tel Aviv dismantled in Kerman

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has declared the dismantling of a big terrorist team linked with the Zionist Israeli regime in the southeastern province of Kerman recently.

The head of the Kerman Province MPs at the Iranian parliament lawmaker Mohammad Reza Pour Ebrahimi made the remarks in a meeting of the Kerman Province Administrative Council on Monday which was also attended by interior minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Pour Ebrahimi told the meeting that a large terrorist team that was coordinated and connected with the Zionist regime was dismantled by Iranian security forces in the southeastern province recently.

"The members of this team sought to carry out acts of sabotage in Kerman and other parts of the country," the lawmaker said.

MNA

News Code 205293
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News