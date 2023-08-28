Big terrorist team linked with Tel Aviv dismantled in Kerman

The head of the Kerman Province MPs at the Iranian parliament lawmaker Mohammad Reza Pour Ebrahimi made the remarks in a meeting of the Kerman Province Administrative Council on Monday which was also attended by interior minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Pour Ebrahimi told the meeting that a large terrorist team that was coordinated and connected with the Zionist regime was dismantled by Iranian security forces in the southeastern province recently.

"The members of this team sought to carry out acts of sabotage in Kerman and other parts of the country," the lawmaker said.

MNA