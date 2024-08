Iranian men’s team kata is comprised of Sina Nouri, Armin Javani, and Amir Reza Mosalman.

The Iranian team emerged victorious against rivals from the host Philippines and Hong Kong but lost to Saudi Arabia to stand in third place.

Japan won the gold after beating Saudi Arabia in the final.

The 22nd Asian Cadet, Junior & U21 Championship is underway in Manila, the Philippines from August 23 to 25.

