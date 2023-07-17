At least 2 dead, over 20 injured in highway crash in NW Peru

The accident occurred on the North Pan-American Highway, on the border between the districts of Casma and Huarmey, the radio station Radio Programas del Peru reported.

According to the daily "El Comercio," the bus driver died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve and crashed into the Titanic transport company bus.

Local firefighters and members of the National Police arrived at the scene to help transfer the injured to the hospital.

