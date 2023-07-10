  1. World
  2. Africa
Jul 10, 2023, 2:40 PM

Bus-truck crash kills 20 in southwest Nigeria

Bus-truck crash kills 20 in southwest Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Twenty people were killed when a passenger bus hit a truck on Sunday in southwestern Nigeria's Lagos, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said.

Carrying 20 people, the bus slammed into a truck loaded with sand near the town of Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in the state, said LASTMA spokesperson Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the accident to reporters in Lagos, Xinhua reported.

"The bus crashed into the truck, killing the entire 20 people onboard the bus, including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy," he said, adding the truck driver was not affected.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.

AMK/PR

News Code 203056

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News