Bus-truck crash kills 20 in southwest Nigeria

Carrying 20 people, the bus slammed into a truck loaded with sand near the town of Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in the state, said LASTMA spokesperson Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the accident to reporters in Lagos, Xinhua reported.

"The bus crashed into the truck, killing the entire 20 people onboard the bus, including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy," he said, adding the truck driver was not affected.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.

AMK/PR