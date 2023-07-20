Teenage girl killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea

"As a result of an enemy UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] strike on one of the settlements in the northwest of Crimea, four administrative buildings were damaged," Aksenov said on Telegram.

"The special services are working at the site. Unfortunately, there was a casualty - a teenage girl was killed."

Aksenov expressed deep condolences over the girl's death, saying that her family would be provided with all necessary support.

The latest development comes days after the Kyiv regime used surface maritime drones in a terror attack against the Crimean Bridge on July 17. The raid led to the death of two adults and left their children injured.

The last time the bridge sustained an attack was back in October 2022.

