Jul 22, 2023, 9:15 AM

US may announce new $400 mn military aid package for Kiev

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The US authorities may announce a new $400 million military aid package for Kyiv on July 25, some media outlets reported.

The weapons are expected to be transferred from the Pentagon's stockpile. The package will include "several Stryker armored fighting vehicles," demining equipment, ammunition for NASAMS short-and medium-range ground-based air defense systems, Patriot air defense systems, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, the US will transfer TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, Reuters reported. 

The news agency notes that the US authorities may change the composition of this package. According to Reuters, it will not include cluster munitions.

On July 20, CNN reported that Washington could announce a new $400 million military aid package for Kyiv this week.

