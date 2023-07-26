Quds Brigades vow to continue struggle against Zionist regime

After the Israeli army raided Al Ain refugee camp in Nablus in the West Bank on Wednesday morning and martyring a Palestinian youth there, the armed wing of the resistance group Islamic Jihad, Quds Brigades said that the occupying regime that "Our fighters were informed about the plan of the special forces and confronted them with direct fire and wounded some Zionists."

"Saraya al-Quds forces (Quds Brigades) also targeted Zionist military equipment with bullets and explosive bombs," the brigades' statement added.

They also emphasized that "We will continue the path of Jihad and confronting the occupiers in all battlefields; We continue the path of our martyred commanders."

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Hazem Qassem emphasized that the occupiers committed a new crime by martyring

'Mohammad Nadi' in Nablus. He described that crime as aiming at the existence of Palestine at the time that the Zionist regime expands its religious war against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the martyrdom of a young Palestinian man in an attack by the Zionist regime military on the city of Nablus.

"Mohammed Abdul Hakim Naim Nadi", a 23-year-old Palestinian youth, was shot by the Zionists in the chest and was martyred.

MNA/IRN85181734