Turkey, Saudi Arabia ink deals during Erdogan visit to Riyadh

The agreements were signed in the fields of the defense industry, energy, and communications after delegation meetings led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Erdogan earlier had a meeting with the Saudi crown prince behind closed doors at Al-Salam Royal Palace, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish leader arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Persian Gulf tour to strengthen ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan at the airport in Jeddah.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

