S Arabia buys Turkish drones in a big military contract

The agreement was finalized in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Tuesday, a day after Erdogan, accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople, arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour, the Press TV webiste reported.

Media reports said Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing ceremony for the drones deal between Turkish defense firm Baykar and the Saudi defense ministry.

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said in a tweet on Tuesday that Riyadh would acquire the drones “with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and bolstering its defense and manufacturing capabilities.”

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar described the drones deal as the “biggest” defense and aviation export contract in Turkey's history.

"We signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian defense ministry for the Bayraktar Akinci (unmanned combat aerial vehicle) export and cooperation," he said in a Twitter post.

Erdogan is touring the Persian Gulf region and his next stops include Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

MNA/PR