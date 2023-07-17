Turkish troops not to pull out from northern Syria: Erdogan

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he was open to a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, but that setting the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory as a precondition for talks was "unacceptable".

Since 2016, Turkey has expanded its military presence in the north and northeast of Syria under the pretext of countering the rise of Kurdish militias. Militants who, according to Ankara officials, have deep connections with PKK elements.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of his departure for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said that Turkey has never "shut the door" to discussions with the Syrian government.

"We can hold a four-party summit (with Syria, Russia and Iran), and I am also open to a meeting with Assad. What matters here is their approach toward us," Erdogan said.

Damascus' condition of a complete withdrawal of Turkish forces for such a meeting was "unacceptable", he added.



Erdogan first said earlier this year that he may meet Syrian President Assad as part of a new peace process, but Assad said in March that there was no point in a meeting with Erdogan until Turkey's "illegal occupation" ended.

"We are fighting against terrorism there. How can we withdraw when our country is under continuous threat from terrorists along our border... We expect a fair approach," Erdogan claimed.

The defence ministers of the two countries met late last year for the highest-level talks between the two neighbours, whose governments have been at odds since 2011 when the Arab Spring uprisings reached Syria and plunged the country into war.

