Ankara voices support for NATO expansion

Turkey has never shied away from the most difficult Nato operations around the world. In an increasingly unstable world full of myriad threats and new forms of warfare, Turkey actively participates in confronting these emerging challenges, while supporting Nato’s strategic orientation. Going forward, Turkey will continue to be a stalwart ally and a critical partner in the alliance’s new initiatives, Fahrettin Altun wrote in an article published in Middle East Eye.

As the second-largest army in Nato, Turkey believes that the alliance’s expansion is key to lasting peace and stability in the world. It has thus been a staunch supporter of the integration of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina into Nato.

Just before the recent Vilnius summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey's clear support for Ukraine to become a Nato member.

"Turkey supports Nato’s geographic enlargement not against a specific country, but to make it a comprehensive security organization that will help achieve stability. We are pleased that our legitimate concerns about Sweden’s policies on counterterrorism have been accepted by our allies," he said.

"It falls upon Nato, not just Turkey, to ensure that the enlargement process addresses the threat perceptions of member nations. Those who leveled unfair criticisms against Turkey for raising critical questions about aspiring nations, such as Finland and Sweden, must reckon with the fact that enlargement cannot happen at the expense of our national security. That would be anathema to the whole rationale of Nato," he added.

Turkey will continue to be a strong partner and propel the alliance forward to address common security challenges, in line with our national security requirements

