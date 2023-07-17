US, UK pulling strings behind terrorist regime in Kyiv

"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime. This regime is terrorist by nature and has all the characteristics of an international organized crime group," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday, commenting on the latest Crimean Bridge attack.

According to the Russian diplomat, decisions are made by the Ukrainian government and military officials with the direct participation of US and British intelligence operatives and political figures, TASS reported.

"The US and the UK [effectively] run this state-like, terrorist structure," she added.

On Monday, the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said that two Ukrainian surface drones had carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the bridge’s roadbed was damaged, two adults were killed and a minor child was injured.

First responders are working at the scene. Law enforcement bodies are undertaking all necessary actions.

SKH/PR