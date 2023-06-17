All peace proposals blocked by Ukraine: Zakharova

Answering a question at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) whether there were viable ideas in the peaceful settlement plans proposed by other countries, Zakharova replied "Of course there are."

"I reiterate that we are thankful to every country, every state or every public figure - because many initiatives were personally proposed by prominent figures, internationalists; we are grateful to everyone, who speaks about peace, who speaks about [peaceful] settlement and, who wants to be useful regarding this issue," TASS quoted as Zakharova saying.

"There are interesting ideas, which may work. There are ideas that are in sync with our approaches, and, for instance, it includes the Chinese initiative," she continued.

Zakharova stressed that the main problem is that such initiatives are being blocked "by the Kyiv regime, which banned itself" from holding any negotiations with Russia.

"All of it was blocked by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky because this concept was laid out by Washington. Washington pursues the concept of ‘killing as many Russians as possible.’ This concept was voiced by prominent representatives of the US political establishment including [ex-US President] George Bush Jr and Senator [Lindsey] Graham," Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman added that Washington adhered to the concept of utter domination in the world and the strategic defeat of Russia.

"They used to speak about it and documented it as dismemberment. But now, they are somehow trying to publicly rewind it back - I mean previously voiced statements and concepts of US diplomats - as they now say that this is not dismemberment of Russia, but some kind of punishment for Russia," she stated.

"Although it may seem not to be important, they have shaped it up with a precise formulation," Zakharova said.

"This is why this issue is not about the essence of the proposed initiatives, but about the inability of Ukraine to move towards peace because of the block set by political scientists from Washington. They [US political scientists] have a totally different view of Ukraine’s future," she continued.

According to her, the United States has no interest in the flourishing and, moreover, independent Ukraine as they view this country as a tool of influence upon Russia and the region as a whole.

"Therefore, we see its relevant projection on China and the European Union," she continued. "It’s because Russia is not the final aim at all for Washington in this game. Their aim is definitely China, and they [Washington] go insane over the [Chinese] rate of their economic growth, with their technological development, with their independent course, with their capabilities, with their determination, with their inked partnership with other countries," Zakharova said.

"They [Washington] also humiliate and cause problems for the European Union as much as they can while considering them [EU] as reliable partners, allies and dear friends," Zakharova added.

