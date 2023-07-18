Ukrainian drone attack targeting Crimea thwarted: Russian MoD

Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.

No casualties or damages resulted from the attack, added the MoD, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea head, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea’s east had been thwarted.

The latest attempt by Ukraine to target objects in Crimea with drones comes after Monday's terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two maritime surface drones carried out by Kyiv. Two adults were killed in the attack, and a child sustained serious injuries.

The roadway of the bridge sustained damage, while the structures of the spans remained “on their supports," according to the Transport Ministry.

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to the incident near the 145th pylon from the Krasnodar Region side. Two people crossing the bridge in their vehicle at the time of the attack died, while their teenage daughter was injured.

Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, the ministry added in a statement.

"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the Kyiv regime. This regime is a terrorist one and has all the signs of an internationally organized criminal group," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

MNA/PR

