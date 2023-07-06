Western weapons supplied to Kiev used by protesters in France

"Weapons delivered to Kyiv [by the West, NATO, and France] end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova told reporters.

She stressed that arms provided to “nationalists, Nazis and fascists on Ukrainian territory backfire and not only end up in their countries [Western countries] but also are used against their own people”.

Russian officials voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, according to Sputnik.

Footage of a driver, 17, being shot and killed by the police in Nanterre during traffic control on June 27 caused outrage across France.

