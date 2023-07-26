Russia reserves right to tough response to Ukraine's attacks

"On July 17, there was an attack on the Crimean Bridge. On July 24, two Ukrainian drones tried to attack targets in Moscow. Seventeen drones attempted to attack facilities in Crimea. These attempts were successfully repulsed by the Russian Air Defense Troops and electronic warfare systems," Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Earlier, on July 20, a Ukrainian drone attacked the village of Razdolnoye in Crimea, unfortunately, there were casualties there, a girl, 14, was killed," the diplomat added.

"The Russian Investigative Committee is thoroughly investigating all these crimes. The perpetrators will definitely be identified and punished. We reserve the right to take tough retaliatory measures," she stressed.

SKH/PR