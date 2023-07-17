Helicopter makes hard landing in southwestern Iran (+VIDEO)

An emergency rescue helicopter which is called an air ambulance had an accident and crashed in Ajam Distrcit in Dishmuk in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province on Monday, the head of Iran's Emergency Organization Jafar Miadfar told national Iranian TV.

The official said that the helicopter had been dispatched to a remote rural area to help a 12-year-old child with a reduced level of consciousness.

According to Miadfar, all the people who were on board the copter were safe despite the fact that the chopper was seriously damaged in the accident.

The accident happened when the copter was trying to land.

The following video footage shows the moment the chopper crashes:

