Helicopter carrying 7 people crashes in Malaysia

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said all seven people on board including the pilot are reported to be in stable condition, the Strait Times reported.

CAAM chief executive officer Captain Norazman Mahmud said the Leonardo S.p.A AW189 helicopter crashed at the Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL Miat) hangar apron, located near the Subang airport.

"Subang Air Traffic Control Tower received a report on the crash at 11.52am and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service responded to the accident immediately.

"The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Transport Ministry in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016," he said in a statement.

MNA/PR