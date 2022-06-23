  1. World
  2. North America
Jun 23, 2022, 9:39 AM

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

Six people died in a helicopter crash in West Virginia Wednesday evening, local US media reported.

The victims were aboard a Bell UH-1B helicopter when it crashed near Route 17 in Long County at about 5 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Logan County Office of Emergency Management.

The Office of Emergency Management has closed Route 17 near Kelly Hollow as emergency services respond to the crash, WCHS reported.

The six victims, who accounted for of all the passengers aboard the chopper, have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

MNA/PR

News Code 188313
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188313/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News