Iran crowned at Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran beat Italy to win the title of the Men's U21 World Championship 2023 on Sunday.
The Iranian U-21 volleyball team managed to win Italy 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 23-25, and 25-16).
The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship was held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.
