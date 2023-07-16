  1. Sports
Jul 16, 2023, 10:46 PM

Iran crowned at Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran beat Italy to win the title of the Men's U21 World Championship 2023 on Sunday.

The Iranian U-21 volleyball team managed to win Italy 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 23-25, and 25-16).

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship was held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

