Jul 17, 2023, 1:52 PM

Leader appreciates Iran volleyball team on world championship

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appreciated Iran's volleyball team for becoming world champion at the Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

Iran beat Italy on Sunday to win the title of the Men's U21 World Championship 2023. 

In a congratulatory message on Sunday evening, President Ebrahim Raeisi also expressed gratitude to the young Iranian volleyball players for bringing joy and happiness to the Iranian nation after winning the world title.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship was held in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16. Iran remained undefeated after securing eight consecutive victories over their opponents.

