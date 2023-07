The Iranian volleyball players beat their Argentinian opponents 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, and 25-20).

With this important win, Iran managed to advance to the finals along with Italy.

The Iranian and Italian teams will face each other in their final match on Sunday for standing in first place in the tournament.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship is underway in Manama, Bahrain from July 7 to 16.

