Iran, China hold joint cooperation commission after 4.5 years

In a tweet on Sunday, Khandouzi said that the agreements reached during the visit of the Iranian President to China were turned into defined projects.

"With the constructive atmosphere of the commission, we will soon witness favorable events in the fields of business and investment," he added.

Iran and China inked twenty cooperation documents and MoUs during President Raeisi's visit to Beijing in February.

The Iranian and Chinese officials inked 20 documents of cooperation and MoUs in various fields including crisis management, tourism, communication and information technology, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, export, healthcare, media, sports, and cultural heritage.

MP/IRN85171305