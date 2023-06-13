Iran likely to receive freed funds in Seoul in near future

Speaking about the release of Iran's frozen assets in Iraq and South Korea, Khandouzi on Tuesday said that with the efforts of the (Iran's) foreign ministry and the central bank, favorable events have happened in this regard and Iran hopes to receive its assets in Seoul and other countries in the coming weeks.

Answering a question regarding the formation of a joint investment committee between Iran and Oman, he stressed, "The initial step of forming this committee was taken at the beginning of the Sultan of Oman's visit to Iran. It has been several days that the Iranian delegation are in Muscat and talks are being held. The results of these negotiations will be announced at the end of it."

On June 10, the Head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es’haq said that $2.7 billion of Iran's frozen assets were released in Iraq.

ISNA News Agency last week reported that $24 billion of Iran's frozen assets will be released in Iraq and South Korea in the near future.

Following the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran and the visit of the US president's aide to Oman, it was decided to release the frozen assets in the form of an understanding.

Moreover, following the recent meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, it was decided that Iran will be able to access more than $6.7 billion of its special drawing rights.

