Iran-China energy agreements underway: economy minister

Speaking in a news conference on the government’s short-term economic plan, the minister said the executive operations of the agreements reached between the two countries on financial, investment, and energy cooperation during President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Beijing have started, SHANA reported.

Iran-China Joint Economic Commission will meet in Summer after an about four-year hiatus to study the progress of the agreements and explore all the avenues to speed up the implementation of the pacts if needed, Khandouzi concluded.

