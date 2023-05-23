  1. Economy
May 23, 2023, 2:35 PM

Iran-China energy agreements underway: economy minister

Iran-China energy agreements underway: economy minister

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi on Tuesday said all agreements, including energy deals, made between Tehran and Beijing have got underway.

Speaking in a news conference on the government’s short-term economic plan, the minister said the executive operations of the agreements reached between the two countries on financial, investment, and energy cooperation during President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Beijing have started, SHANA reported.

Iran-China Joint Economic Commission will meet in Summer after an about four-year hiatus to study the progress of the agreements and explore all the avenues to speed up the implementation of the pacts if needed, Khandouzi concluded.

MNA/PR

News Code 201094

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News