Participating in men’s discus throw F11, Olad bagged a silver medal with a throw of 40.60m.

Brazil’s Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva snatched the gold medal with a throw of 42.16m, improving the Paralympics record. And the bronze went to Oney Tapia of Italy with a throw of 39.52m.

Olad had claimed the gold medal of men’s shot put F11 on Monday.

Iran sits 13th on the medals table with eight gold, seven silver, and one bronze medal.

