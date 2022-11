Hassan Dehghan gained a silver medal in the discus throw for Iran at the Asia-Oceania para athletics competitions.

The medal was the second medal won by Dehghan at the competitions after his gold medal in the javelin throw.

Also yesterday, Milad Ramazani won a gold medal in the 400m hurdles category to gain the second gold medal for the national Iranian team. He further bagged a second gold medal in the 400 m.

The Asia-Oceania para athletics competitions are held in Australia.

