Pirjahan finished the race at 51.11 seconds in the preliminary stage, reaching the finish line as the second athlete.

In the semifinal, he registered a record of 49.71 seconds to rank first and advanced to the final of the sporting event.

The 25th Asian Athletics Championships take place in Thailand from 12–16 July 2023 and marks the golden jubilee year of the Asian Athletics Association.

AMK/IRIB3914407