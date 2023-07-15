Baghdad to intensify security measures on Iran-Iraq zero line

"With the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and with the efforts and follow-up of the Minister of Interior, there has been coordination with the Kurdistan Region to reopen the 21st Border Guard Brigade in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on the border with Iran," the Director of Iraq's Department of Relations and Information Major General Saad Maan said.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), he added, "50 concrete towers and 40 cameras have been erected, and construction of 47 border posts will begin on the Iraqi-Iranian zero line. This work is part of the border control process, and during the next week, specialized contracting companies will be invited to submit bids and then start implementation.".

Maan continued, "Next week, the border cameras monitoring center will also be opened, which will use 130 cameras, and work is continuing to add more, and these cameras provide monitoring from the Sinjar district and the Iraqi-Syrian borders and extend along the borders, and a large monitoring hall will be opened that exploits these cameras for security work."

The Council of Ministers decided earlier to allocate 10 billion dinars to the Ministry of Interior, to build border posts on the Iraqi-Iranian border, within the Kurdistan region; to prevent terrorists from infiltrating Iran and smuggling, with the completion of outposts on the Iraqi-Turkish border.

Earlier on July 8, the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi paid a visit to Iraq where he met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir al-Shammari at the Zarbatiya-Mehran border crossing.

Iraqi sources announced that the purpose of this trip was discussing security issues between Iran and Iraq.

