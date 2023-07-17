Iran envoy, top Iraqi security official review border issues

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost relations that benefit the interests of the two countries and guarantee security and stability in the region.

The two sides also examined the measures taken by Tehran and Baghdad about controlling the borders and exchanging information.

They also emphasized continuing cooperation between the two neighbors in the field of fighting terrorism and smuggling.

Earlier on Friday, Iraq's Interior Ministry confirmed the reopening of the 21st Brigade of the Border Guard forces in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on the Iraqi-Iranian zero line, while it revealed a plan to establish border posts there.

"With the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and with the efforts and follow-up of the Minister of Interior, there has been coordination with the Kurdistan Region to reopen the 21st Border Guard Brigade in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on the border with Iran," the Director of Iraq's Department of Relations and Information Major General Saad Maan said.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), he added, "50 concrete towers and 40 cameras have been erected, and construction of 47 border posts will begin on the Iraqi-Iranian zero line. This work is part of the border control process, and during the next week, specialized contracting companies will be invited to submit bids and then start implementation.".

Maan continued, "Next week, the border cameras monitoring center will also be opened, which will use 130 cameras, and work is continuing to add more, and these cameras provide monitoring from the Sinjar district and the Iraqi-Syrian borders and extend along the borders, and a large monitoring hall will be opened that exploits these cameras for security work."

