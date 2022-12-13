Iraq deploys border guards to KRG border with Iran,Turkey

Speaking in a meeting with the military officials of Iraq’s Kurdistan region late on Monday, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari announced that Iraqi border guards have started monitoring the border operation with Iran and Turkey.

Al-Shammari consulted with Erbil's high-ranking officials regarding the control of shared borders with Iran and Turkey on Monday.

Accordingly, the Iraqi Interior Minister visited Erbil along with the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations of Iraqi Army Qais al-Muhammadawi, and a number of Iraqi army officers to discuss the issue with the Interior Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

During the meeting, the most important issues were discussed especially the ways to enhance the level of cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

The Iraqi minister of interior emphasized the need to fully control the country's borders with Iran and Turkey, stating that this issue is of great importance that must be pursued strictly.

Al-Shammari further pointed out that the Iraqi Border Police Command has completed all the details and started the implementation phase of the monitoring operations.

