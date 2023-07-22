Iraq allocates fund for building checkpoints on Iran border

Iraq Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari said on Friday that he has reached an agreement with his Iranian counterpart on border control.

"We have obtained the approval of the Council of Ministers to allocate 10 billion dinars for building checkpoints on the borders of Sulaymaniyah with Iran," the Iraqi Interior Minister noted.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress of building the checkpoint, he added, "We have installed turrets on our borders with Iran in Wasit, Diyala, and Maysan Governorates.''

Earlier on July 8, the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi paid a visit to Iraq where he met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir al-Shammari at the Zarbatiya-Mehran border crossing.

On July 15, Iraq's Interior Ministry confirmed the reopening of the 21st Brigade of the Border Guard forces in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on the Iraqi-Iranian zero line.

"With the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and with the efforts and follow-up of the Minister of Interior, there has been coordination with the Kurdistan Region to reopen the 21st Border Guard Brigade in Sulaymaniyah Governorate on the border with Iran," the Director of Iraq's Department of Relations and Information Major General Saad Maan said.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), he added, "50 concrete towers and 40 cameras have been erected, and construction of 47 border posts will begin on the Iraqi-Iranian zero line. This work is part of the border control process, and during the next week, specialized contracting companies will be invited to submit bids and then start implementation."

The Council of Ministers decided earlier to allocate 10 billion dinars to the Ministry of Interior, to build border posts on the Iraqi-Iranian border, within the Kurdistan region; to prevent terrorists from infiltrating Iran and smuggling, with the completion of outposts on the Iraqi-Turkish border.

