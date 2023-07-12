  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2023, 8:30 PM

Iran, Uganda sign 4 cooperation documents

Iran, Uganda sign 4 cooperation documents

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The high-ranking officials of Iran and Uganda signed four cooperation documents in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

The documents signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda included visa waiver, agricultural cooperation, establishment of joint permanent commission. 

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni. 

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Uganda on Wednesday at the invitation of his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian and Ugandan high-ranking officials are scheduled to hold talks later in the day.

SKH/IRN85168226

News Code 203178

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News