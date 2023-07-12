Iran, Uganda sign 4 cooperation documents

The documents signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda included visa waiver, agricultural cooperation, establishment of joint permanent commission.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Uganda on Wednesday at the invitation of his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by Yoweri Museveni at the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian and Ugandan high-ranking officials are scheduled to hold talks later in the day.

