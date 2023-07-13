West using human rights as political tool: Raeisi

Raeisi made the remark at a joint press conference with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at his presidential palace in the capital Kampala on Wednesday.

"Western colonialism seeks to exert pressure on sovereign nations by exploiting the human rights issue, using it as a political tool and applying double standards," President Raeisi said.

He maintained that the promotion of human rights is a collective responsibility, stating, “In the Islamic Republic, we firmly believe that we are at the forefront of defending human rights. While the West claims to advocate for human rights, it is in the position of the accused, whereas we are the true advocates."

Highlighting the violation of people's rights by the West, President Raeisi stressed the importance of collective action, convergence, and cooperation in safeguarding human rights.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president also stressed the importance of avoiding the exports of raw materials to the West, as desired by the imperialist countries.

“The West and the global arrogance prefer that countries export oil and raw materials, and turn such materials into value-added products. Therefore, all our efforts in Iran are focused on preventing sales of raw material,” Raeisi said.

The Iranian president also called for expanding and strengthening relations with African countries, especially Uganda, in various fields.

Museveni, for his part, underlined the need to benefit from Iran’s valuable experience in countering the Western hegemony.

