Bandar Abbas Power Plant output increases by 22%

“The power station generated 1,040 megawatts hours of electricity during the 17-day period when consumption peaked, while it produced 854 megawatt-hours during the same period of last year,” Darioush Mahmoudi said.

The Bandar Abbas Gas Fired Power Plant is a 906MW gas-fired power project. It is planned in Hormozgan, Iran. According to GlobalData, which tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently at the partially active stage. It will be developed in multiple phases. The project construction is likely to commence in 2016 and is expected to enter into commercial operation in December 2020.

MNA/PR