Jul 9, 2023, 2:50 PM

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Syria's information ministry said on Saturday it had canceled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain's BBC over what it said was "false" and "politicized" coverage.

Contacted by Reuters, the BBC claimed its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum.

"We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world," it claimed.

Syria's information ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for additional information on Saturday, which is not a working day in the country.

The BBC published a report last month on what it claimed there were "direct links" between the trade of captagon and the family of the Syrian President, as well as the Syrian military.

This is while Syria rejects having a role in the captagon trade.

