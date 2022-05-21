US not seeking regime change in Syria: diplomat

Speaking in an interview with the UK-based "alaraby" Arabic-language news website on Saturday, Ethan Goldrich stated that the US government does not support the normalization of relations with Damascus.

Reiterating Washington’s accusations against Syrian government, he claimed, after more than a decade of war, the US has consistently insisted on not using a military solution, so that the Syrian conflict can only be resolved through a political transition consistent with the UN Resolution 2254.

While repeating Washington's accusations against the Syrian government, Goldrich claimed that in order to advance a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian conflict, the Americans have focused on many key operational priorities including expansion of the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Syria, preserving their military presence and partnership to ensure the permanent defeat of ISIL terrorist group, maintaining the peace in all parts of Syria as well as maintaining a low level of violence.

The US official added that the US government is not trying to change the government in Syria, claiming further that it is up to the Syrian people who decide on their country. He also said that Washington will continue to stand with the Syrian people.

The United States, European countries and a number of Arab states have long sought to topple the Syrian government but they have constantly failed.

Some Persian Gulf littoral states have reopened their embassies in Damascus over the past few years and their officials traveled to Syria signaling a change in their approach toward the Syrian government.

