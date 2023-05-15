Iranian parli. delegation goes to Bahrain for APA meeting

Ali Alizadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian Parliament, left Tehran for Manama, the capital of Bahrain, on Monday morning at the head of the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to participate in the meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee Meeting on Economic and Sustainable Development.

In addition to the Islamic Republic of Iran, 21 other important Asian countries including China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates also participate in the meeting in Manama.

The Manama meeting will discuss issues including energy, water, employment, poverty, food, education, environment, and health and the participants in the meeting will present their suggestions and ways of working for the progress of the APA member states in different fields.

MNA/YJC8440845