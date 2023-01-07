Parliament speaker Ghalibaf to go to Turkey for APA meeting

Ali Alizadeh, Head of the Iranian Parliamentary Delegation in Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) told reporters on Saturday Turkey will host the next APA meeting and Iran will take part at the level of speaker.

"The APA is one of the most important international institutions in Asia, which is highly effective, and in this year's summit, which is hosted by Turkey, 7 countries at the level Speaker of the Parliament and 4 countries at the level of the deputy speakers will participate in the meeting, which shows the importance of the meeting," Alizadeh said.

He said that founding the APA was somehow the result of Iran's initiative, adding that "Therefore, the Islamic Republic must be present in this meeting at the level of the speaker of the parliament to have exercise its influence."

The APA plays a role in promoting multilateralism, and Iran announces cooperation with its counterparts in the region with its presence," Alizadeh highlighted.

