Jaish ul-Adl claims responsibility for Zahedan terror attack

In a statement on Saturday, the terrorist group took responsibility for the terrorist attack on a police station in Sistan and Baluchestan's Zahedan city.

All four armed terrorist attackers were killed by the Iranian police forces.

With the timely performance of the Iranian security forces, the terrorists failed to capture the police station and the ammunition warehouse.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

SKH/FNA14020417000878