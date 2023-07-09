Iran slams deafening silence on Zahedan terrorist attack

“Terrorists martyred two Iranian officers in Zahedan. Where are the so-called champions of human rights? Their silence is deafening!," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"It's time to expose their hypocrisy and demand justice for these fallen heroes. No more support for terrorists, murderers, and criminals!", he added.

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack was reported on a police station in Zahedan during which one police officer and a soldier were martyred.

The terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl took responsibility for the terrorist attack on a police station in Zahedan, southeast Iran.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

AMK/5831345